Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.57. 2,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.