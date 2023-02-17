Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,952 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

