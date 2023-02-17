Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

