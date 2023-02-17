goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GSY opened at C$133.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$116.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.51. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

