goeasy Ltd. (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on April 14th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

goeasy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$133.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

