GoDaddy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

