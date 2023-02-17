GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,609 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises approximately 5.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of GoDaddy worth $70,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,691,000 after buying an additional 126,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 91,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

