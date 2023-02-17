GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.53 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

