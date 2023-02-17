GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.