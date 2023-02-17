GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
