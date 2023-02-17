GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GFS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

