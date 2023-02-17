Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 1.7%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,243,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.