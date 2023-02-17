Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82. 1,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
