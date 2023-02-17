Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 7.9% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $27,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

