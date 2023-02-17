Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 351,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Several research firms have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.