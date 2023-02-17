Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

