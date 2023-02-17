Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $627.50.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

