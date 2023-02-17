Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 640 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 675 ($8.19) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 544.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.43. The stock has a market cap of £65.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10).

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.