Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 520 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($6.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

LON GLEN opened at GBX 511.60 ($6.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 544.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.43. The company has a market cap of £65.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 523.09. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10).

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.