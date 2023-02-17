Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) versus UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Head to Head Review

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and UC Asset’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $72.55 million 6.42 $102.32 million $1.67 8.33 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

12.1% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 69.10% 7.27% 4.32% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Investment and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than UC Asset.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

About UC Asset

(Get Rating)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

