Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) versus UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Head to Head Review

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gladstone Investment and UC Asset’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment
|$72.55 million
|6.42
|$102.32 million
|$1.67
|8.33
|UC Asset
|$4.53 million
|1.33
|$10,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Gladstone Investment and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment
|69.10%
|7.27%
|4.32%
|UC Asset
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Investment and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Investment
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|UC Asset
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than UC Asset.
Summary
Gladstone Investment beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
About UC Asset
UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
