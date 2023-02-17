Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 301.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

