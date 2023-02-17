GICTrade Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.52 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $95.52 million and approximately $14,814.26 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97533849 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,380.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

