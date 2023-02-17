GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 97400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

