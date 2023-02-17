GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.80

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $13.47. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 100,987 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

