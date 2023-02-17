Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $107,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

