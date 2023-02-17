GensoKishi Metaverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $947,921.38 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $289.19 million and $947,921.38 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00432913 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,977.89 or 0.28676929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

