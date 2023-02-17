GeniuX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $204,711.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00432346 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.06 or 0.28639353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

