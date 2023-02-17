General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.