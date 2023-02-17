Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

