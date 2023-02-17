Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.29.
Generac Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Insider Activity
In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.