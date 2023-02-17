Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.29.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

