Geegoopuzzle Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00028414 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $10.40 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00043558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00218657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,332.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.91230324 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,070,460.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

