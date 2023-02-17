GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.
GEE Group Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
