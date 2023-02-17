GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

