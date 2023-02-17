GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.26

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

