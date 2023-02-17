GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.26

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

