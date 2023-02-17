GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading 1.5% Higher

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.98 ($45.14) and last traded at €41.82 ($44.97). Approximately 298,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.21 ($44.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G1A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.06 and its 200-day moving average is €37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.