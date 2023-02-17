Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.82 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Gas has a market cap of $191.82 million and $22.12 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00013285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00431662 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.14 or 0.28594056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
