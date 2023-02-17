Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.81. The company had a trading volume of 157,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,597. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.