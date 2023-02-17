GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.51

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $14.30. GAP shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 6,358,587 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

GAP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Insider Transactions at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

