Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of -0.85. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
