Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after buying an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 891,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

