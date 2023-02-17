Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,240. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

