FY2024 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reduced by DA Davidson

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 28,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,625. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,015,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

