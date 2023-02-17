FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Lifted by Analyst

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALYA. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alithya Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

