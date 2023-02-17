FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Increased by Analyst

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

