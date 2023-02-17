FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Coca-Cola Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.