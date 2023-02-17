FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.73 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $871,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,250 shares of company stock worth $973,823. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

