FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $182,925.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $182,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 341,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Featured Stories
