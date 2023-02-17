FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $182,925.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $182,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 341,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

