Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 286,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.28. 111,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Equities research analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.