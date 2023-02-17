Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FJTSY stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

