Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

