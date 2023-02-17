Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 4.29.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
