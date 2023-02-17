FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.38. 3,013 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.