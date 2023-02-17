FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £322.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,590.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.79.

FRP Advisory Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

